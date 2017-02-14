Wings of Rescue Lands in WNY

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – Thirty-two animals flew in to Prior Aviation Tuesday afternoon as part of an effort by the Humane Society to get more than three-hundred cats and dogs out of overcrowded shelters elsewhere.

The dogs that landed at the airport in Cheektowaga are now headed to various rescue groups across New York State, including the SPCA Serving Erie County. That’s where they will soon be up for adoption.

"We are very, very fortunate that we have such a supportive community here in Buffalo and Erie County that we can place all of the animals in need in our community and still bring in animals from other communities in need. This is wonderful, the community loves it, supports us, and takes these animals into their homes," says Barbara Frazier from the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The dogs need to be checked out at the SPCA before they are put up for adoption.

