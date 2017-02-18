Wind Advisory for Niagara, N. Erie counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service of Buffalo has issued a Wind Advisory for Niagara and Northern Erie counties until 6 p.m. Saturday.
Winds out of the southwest are expected to blow between 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.
This could result in a few tree limbs coming down causing isolated power outages. Traveling in high profile vehicles could also be difficult at times with the gusty conditions.
A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecasted to be between 31 to 39 miles per hour with gusts between 46 and 57 miles per hour.
