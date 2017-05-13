Williamsville man killed in Buffalo shooting

WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a Williamsville man has died after he was shot late Friday night in the 1400 block of East Delavan Avenue.

Police responded at about 11:30 p.m. They say they found a 49-year-old from Williamsville dead inside a vehicle at the scene. The man's name has not been provided.

Police continue to investigate the incident. They ask that anyone with information call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 716-847-2255.

