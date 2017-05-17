WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police have identified a Williamsville man who was killed Friday in a shooting on East Delavan Ave.

Police say the victim is Anthony Mattina, 49. Northeast District officers were called to the scene of the shooting, in the 1400 block of East Delavan, around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. They say they found Mattina's body inside a vehicle.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and they ask that anyone with information call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV