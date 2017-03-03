Williamsviille trustee Duquin resigns following DWI plea

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - Village of Williamsville trustee and former Deputy Mayor Chris Duquin has resigned after pleading guilty to DWI.
Duquin was charged in September after police say he struck two vehicles in Clarence.
To fill his spot, village Mayor Brian Kulpa has appointed Deb Rogers as trustee.
Rogers has degrees in human resource management, is an active volunteer, and has lived in Williamsville for 14 years.
