Will you watch the NFL this weekend?

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The NFL anthem protest story has been our most read story on wgrz.com and social media so far this week.

We spoke with some local NFL fans about this Monday night.

Edward Kurtz of Jamestown only watches the Vikings with his wife because she is a fan. He does not support the players who are protesting.

"If you want to keep dissing the national anthem like you are, when there's no fans in the stadium, sponsorship goes away, don't come crying to us saying we did you wrong. It was brought upon yourselves. We had nothing to do with it, it was your choice. Live and die by your decisions. Take responsibility for your actions," says Kurtz.

Kurtz says he supports the NASCAR teams that have said they will fire anyone who protests the national anthem.

"I 100-percent agree. If I was to protest at my place of employment, you best believe I'd be looking for another job the same day if not the next morning," says Kurtz.

"Everybody's so blinded by it. They think they're trying to disrespect the flag, and that's not what they're trying to do," says Bernard Keller.

Keller, who is from Hamburg, supports the protesters. He also comes from a military and law enforcement family.

"So, what kind of conversations have you had as a family about this?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"A bunch of fighting. Saying that how I stand up for blacks, it's not just the blacks, it's the whites," says Keller.

"Are there people in your family that who are not going to watch as much football now?" asked Dudzik.

"Probably my uncle. It's not so much as the Buffalo Bills, but it's any team," says Keller. "He's in law enforcement. Stands up for the flag pretty good."

