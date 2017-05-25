Will Grand Island Tolls Come Down?

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The group WNY for Grand Island Toll Barrier Removal is holding another meeting Thursday to talk about reasons why the tolls should be taken down, but is it really possible to do away with the tolls?

"Since I've been on the board about nine years, we've not discussed getting rid of those tolls," said Donna Luh, vice-chair for the Thruway Authority Board.

The Grand Island tolls are a big moneymaker for the state. They generated more than $18 million in revenue in 2015.

Some of the toll money collected goes toward bridge maintenance.

Congressman Brian Higgins and Grand Island town supervisor Nate McMurray are among those that say at this point they'd settle for high-speed, cash-less tolls because at least that would help with air quality and traffic congestion concerns.

Eleven bridges are expected to have the technology by the end of the year, but there's still no update on when we might get them in Western New York.

"We continue to examine the future of electronic toll collection on our entire system. I've always been in favor of it," said Luh.

Others argue the tolls should come down all together because the $1 per car toll is a burden on drivers, especially people that drive across the bridges daily.

