Wife charged in husband's escape from police

Kelsey Raynor

MAYVILLE, NY-- The wife of a man who escaped police custody earlier this month is now facing charges.

Kelsey A. Raynor, 30, of Sinclairville, is accused of hiding her husband, Jacob Raynor, from police and cutting off his handcuffs.

Jacob Raynor escaped from police custody March 7 during a court appearance. Jacob Raynor was eventually captured on March 14. He was in court on drug charges

Kelsey Raynor is charged with hindering prosecution, criminal mischief, and unlawful manufacturing methamphetamine. She was arraigned in court and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail on $15,000 bail.

2 On Your Side featured Kelsey Raynor in a 2015 story documenting her struggle to overcome a heroin addiction.

