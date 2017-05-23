Why NY realtors are worried about Trump's tax plan

In a new study on housing affordability in the U.S., the MagnifyMoney team found it would take the average American worker more than six years to save enough to buy a home today.

ALBANY -- If the federal government drops New Yorkers' ability to deduct state and local taxes from their income taxes, it would play havoc on the state's housing industry, realtors warned Tuesday.

The state Association of Realtors echoed concerns from New York leaders in recent weeks over a GOP House plan in Washington that would end state and local tax deductions on income taxes.

Because New York pays among the highest taxes in the nation, the change would have a disproportionate impact in the state, as well as other high tax states, like California and Connecticut.

Realtors rallied at the state Capitol to urge New York officials to oppose the plan in Washington, saying it would cut home values and hurt people's ability to afford a house.

"Homeownership is a keystone to strong societies, a keystone to building personal wealth," said Duncan MacKenzie, the association's CEO. "Anything to take away from that that’s irrational, which this really seems to be, doesn’t make any sense."

Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office estimated New Yorkers would see an average cut of $4,500 per household if the proposal was approved by the House and Senate and signed by President Trump.

If the deduction goes away, 3.3 million taxpayers in New York would see their federal income taxes increase by $17.5 billion, the governor's office said.

"This would be a deathblow to New York, putting us at a horrible competitive disadvantage," Cuomo said in a statement last month.

The realtors cited state and national statistics that estimated New York home values could fall by 10 percent if the proposal is approved.

While conservatives said the change would be largely offset by other tax cuts, the realtors said the housing market in New York would still be hurt.

“We support efforts to reform the federal tax code to create a more simplified and fair system, but eliminating the deduction of state and local taxes, including property taxes, will only serve to hurt New Yorkers disproportionately compared to other states,” Dawn Carpenter, the group's president, said.

Instead, the realtors are pushing for another proposal in Albany: They want a state law, called NY First Home, that would let individuals to put up to $5,000 a year, or $10,000 for couples, into a "first home" savings account that would be tax deductible on state income taxes.

The measure has bi-partisan support among lawmakers, but didn't pass the Assembly last year. They are hoping for a better outcome this year before the legislative session ends in late June.

The measure is modeled after the state's 529 College Savings Program, which is tax deductible.The money saved in the fund could be used for the purchase of a first home in New York, including closing costs, advocates said.

"It would be great," said Christine DelVeccio, an Ithaca realtor and the group's incoming president. "In our area, we have pretty high taxes. So it’s five or six percent of your costs to purchase (a home) that you need to come up with for closing costs."

