Why is new car seat law delayed?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law that will require children to ride in rear-facing car seats until age two, but it doesn't go into effect until Nov. 1, 2019.

The governor also signed a law that legalizes sparklers. It goes into effect in 90 days. So why the delay for something aimed at keeping kids safe?

"As far as I'm concerned that's much too far down the road, and I believe we should enact it much sooner," said Senator Tim Kennedy, who co-sponsored the bill.

He said the initial bill had a clause to enact the law immediately.

"According to the lead sponsor's office, there was a negotiation between that office and the Senate, the Assembly, and the executive chamber and the advocacy groups to put in the clause for 2019, so that the public could be educated on the law. And we are doing right by those in the community and making sure those folks know," said Kennedy.

The director of communications for Senator Joseph Robach — who introduced the car seat legislation — told 2 On Your Side's Heather Ly he was "not able to touch base with [the] legislative director to find out the specifics on why the legislation takes effect in 2019" and said "he will keep trying and hopefully, I am able to get you an update on Monday."

