Whole Foods in Amherst will feature tap room, bocce court

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Amherst is getting a new grocery store devoted to natural foods, but that's not all, according to some new information released Monday.
The Whole Foods Market being built on Sheridan Drive in Amherst in the Northtown Plaza will also include two unique features: a bocce court and a beer tap room, a spokesperson says.
Construction began last summer on the 50,000 square foot store. The Whole Foods Market is scheduled to open in the summer.
