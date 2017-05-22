White fawn found at Forest Lawn Cemetery

Photo: Forest Lawn Cemetery (Photo: Photo: Forest Lawn Cemetery)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A rare sight was discovered Monday at Forest Lawn Cemetery: a white fawn.

Cemetery employees believe the baby was born over the weekend, said Mark DePalma, a Forest Lawn spokesperson. He said the grounds team who found the little deer told him they have never seen one before, in 30 years of working at the cemetery.

The baby is believed to be one of about 12 deer that call Forest Lawn their home. Two fawns were born before the white baby on Thursday morning, according to the Forest Lawn Grounds team.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV