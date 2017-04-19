Which stores are rue21 closing? Here's a list

Rue21 Photo. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

Teen fashion retailer Rue21 is making it hard to figure out which of its stores are closing. So we've put together a list based on our own reporting and from other sources on the Web.

The chain plans to close up to 400 stores, the Associated Press reports, out of 1,218 in 48 states.

"It’s true – we are closing some stores,'' Rue21 tweeted to followers over the weekend. "It was a difficult but necessary decision."

The chain marked "closing store" on many of the locatiions in its online index, but on Tuesday afternoon, the designations disappeared. Could the chain have changed its mind about the closures? Officials didn't offer comment on why they would tell patrons a store was closing, then later remove the designation.

Here's a partial list of stores that are believed to be closing:

NEW YORK

From Syracuse.com: Great Northern Mall 4081 Rt 31 Clay Shoppes at Cortland 834 Bennie Road Cortland 5350 Southwestern Blvd. Hamburg Broadway Mall 358 N Broadway Hicksville Southern Tier Crossing 1508 County Rt 64 Horseheads Harte Haven Shopping Center 128 Harte Haven Plaza Massena Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls 1620 Military Road Niagara Falls Olean Mall 400 N Union Street Olean Quaker Crossing Retail Center 3445 Amelia Dr. Orchard Park Champlain Centre 60 Smithfield Blvd. Plattsburgh Wilton Mall 3065 Rt 50 Saratoga Springs Galleria at White Plains 100 Main Street White Plains

ALABAMA

Colonial Promenade

300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Suite 700

Alabaster

French Farms Pavilion

229 French Farms Blvd. Suite G

Athens

Colonial Promenade Tannehill

4863 Promenade Parkway Suite 113

Bessemer

Promenade of Tutwiler Farms 1616 Gadsden Highway Suite 100 Birmingham Cullman Shopping Center 1200 Cullman Shopping Center NW Cullman Colonial Promenade Fultondale 3477 Lowery Parkway Suite 107 Fultondale Valley Bend at Jones Farm 2722 Carl T. Jones Drive SE Huntsville Eastwood Village 1624 Montclair Road, Suite 100 Irondale Heritage Square 7696 Highway 72 NW, Suite 340 Madison Eastdale Mall 1015 Eastdale Mall Space A6 and A7 Montgomery Eastchase Plaza 2472 Berryhill Rd. Montgomery Premiere Place Shopping Center 1919 Cobbs Ford Road Prattville Scottsboro Marketplace 24833 John T. Reid Pkwy, Space M Scottsboro, Al Saraland Gateway Centre 960 Industrial Parkway Saraland ARIZONA Outlets at Anthem 4250 W. Anthem Way, Suite 450 Anthem The Promenade at Casa Grande 1269 N. Promenade Pkwy, Suite 134 Casa Grande Arizona Mills 5000 Arizona Mills Circle , Space 484 Tempe, Az. Lake Pleasant Town Center 25546 N. Lake Pleasant Pkway Peoria Queen Creek Markeplace 21506 South Ellsworth Loop #108 Queen Creek San Luis Shopping Center 582 E. Piceno Dr. , Suite 801 San Luis The Mall at Sierra Vista 2200 El Mercado Loop , Space 1158 Sierra Vista Tucson Mall 4500 North Oracle Road, Suite 480 Tucson, Foothills Mall 7401 N. Lacholla Blvd., Suite 103 Tucson, Tucson Spectrum 5373 South Calle Santa Cruz, Suite 161 Tucson, ARKANSAS Alcoa Exchange 7357 Alcoa Road, Suite 103 Bryant, Mellor Park Mall 2113 Northwest Ave. El Dorado, North Hills Shopping Center 605 US Highway 62/65, Suite 4 Harrison, Ar Plaza Center 40 Plaza Way, Suite 40 Mountain Home, Pinnacle Hills Promenade 2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 4120 Rogers, Ozark Center Place 5320 West Sunset, Suite 180 Springdale, CALIFORNIA Viejas Outlet Center 5001 Willows Rd, Space M401 Alpine Auburn Crossroads 2580 Bell Road, Auburn Capitola Mall 1855 41st Ave. Capitola Plaza Camino Real 2525 El Camino Real, Suite 161 Carlsbad Sunrise Mall 5932 Sunrise Mall, Suite C6 Citrus Heights Clovis Commons 625 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 200 Clovis Imperial Valley Mall 3451 S. Dogwood Ave., Space 1048 El Centro Folsom Premium Outlets 1300 Folsom Blvd., #201 Folsom The Marketplace at Hanford 212 N. 12th Ave., Suites 101 and 107 Hanford Lakewood Center Mall 61 Lakewood Center Lakewood Stadium Center 2236 Daniels St. Manteca Central Valley Plaza 2225 Plaza Parkway, Sjite J-1/2 Modesto Montclair Plaza 5060 Montclair Plaza Ln. Suite 2141 Montclair Pismo Beach Premium Outlets 333 Five Cities Drive, Suite 115 Pismo Beach Century Plaza Shopping Center 4181 Century Blvd. Pittsburg, Ca. Inland Center 500 Inland Center Drive Space 250 San Barnardino, Ca. West Valley Mall 3200 North Naglee Rd. Tracy, Ca. Ukiah Crossroads Shopping Center 1375 North State Street Ukiah, Ca. Vacaville Premium Outlets 331 N. Nut Tree Road Vacaville, Ca. Plaza West Covina 542 Plaza Drive West Covina, Ca. Westminster Mall 2037A Westminster Mall Westminster, Ca. Yuba Sutter Mall 1201 Colusa Ave., Suite G719 Yuba City MICHIGAN From Crain's Detroit Business: Westchester Center 1250 S. Rochester Road Space C-100 Rochester Hills Westridge Shopping Center 35585 Warren Road Westland Waterside Marketplace 50697 Waterside Dr. Chesterfield Crossroad Village 47172 Michigan Ave. Canton Mall of Monroe 2121 N. Monroe St. Monroe Green Oak Village Place 9490 Village Place Blvd. Brighton MISSISSIPPI From the Jackson Clarion-Ledger: 325 Lakewood Drive Suite 5 & 6 Batesville Brookhaven Plaza 958 Brookway Blvd Ste. B Brookhaven Columbia Corners Shopping Center 1005 Hwy 98 Bypass Suite 6 Columbia Corinth Commons 2501 Virginia Lane Space G-1 Corinth Dogwood Promenade 130 Promenade Blvd Flowood Greenville Mall 1651 Highway 1 South Space 26 Greenville Forum Shoppes 2218 Highway 82 W Suite 300-500 Greenwood Turtle Creek Crossing 6055 Highway 98 West Suite 40 Hattiesburg Edgewood Mall 1722 Veterans Blvd. McComb Meridian Crossroads 133 South Frontage Road Suite 108 Meridian Oxford Galleria 2305 W. Jackson Ave. Suite 209 Oxford Philadelphia Marketplace 211 Lewis Ave. S suite 10 Philadelphia, Miss. Outlets at Vicksburg 4000 S. Frontage Road Suite 108A Vicksburg NEW HAMPSHIRE From WMUR.com: Brickyard Square Epping Seabrook Commons Seabrook NORTH CAROLINA Rivergate Shopping Cente Steele Creek Wal-Mart Shopping Center Albemarle, OHIO From Cincinnati.com: U Square @ the Loop 223 Calhoun Street Cincinnati Alexandria Village Green 6831 Alexandria Pike Alexandria Bridgewater Falls 3425 Princeton Road Hamilton Tanger Outlet Center Jeffersonville SOUTH CAROLINA From the Island Packet: Fording Island Road Bluffton Robert Smalls Parkway Beaufort.

