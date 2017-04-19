Which stores are rue21 closing? Here's a list

Teen fashion retailer Rue21 is making it hard to figure out which of its stores are closing. So we've put together a list based on our own reporting and from other sources on the Web.
The chain plans to close up to 400 stores, the Associated Press reports, out of 1,218 in 48 states.
"It’s true – we are closing some stores,'' Rue21 tweeted to followers over the weekend. "It was a difficult but necessary decision."
The chain marked "closing store" on many of the locatiions in its online index, but on Tuesday afternoon, the designations disappeared. Could the chain have changed its mind about the closures? Officials didn't offer comment on why they would tell patrons a store was closing, then later remove the designation.
Here's a partial list of stores that are believed to be closing:
NEW YORK
From Syracuse.com:
Great Northern Mall
4081 Rt 31
Clay
Shoppes at Cortland
834 Bennie Road
Cortland
5350 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg
Broadway Mall
358 N Broadway
Hicksville
Southern Tier Crossing
1508 County Rt 64
Horseheads
Harte Haven Shopping Center
128 Harte Haven Plaza
Massena
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
1620 Military Road
Niagara Falls
Olean Mall
400 N Union Street
Olean
Quaker Crossing Retail Center
3445 Amelia Dr.
Orchard Park
Champlain Centre
60 Smithfield Blvd.
Plattsburgh
Wilton Mall
3065 Rt 50
Saratoga Springs
Galleria at White Plains
100 Main Street
White Plains
ALABAMA
Colonial Promenade
300 Colonial Promenade Parkway
Suite 700
Alabaster
French Farms Pavilion
229 French Farms Blvd. Suite G
Athens
Colonial Promenade Tannehill
4863 Promenade Parkway Suite 113
Bessemer
Promenade of Tutwiler Farms
1616 Gadsden Highway Suite 100
Birmingham
Cullman Shopping Center
1200 Cullman Shopping Center NW
Cullman
Colonial Promenade Fultondale
3477 Lowery Parkway
Suite 107
Fultondale
Valley Bend at Jones Farm
2722 Carl T. Jones Drive SE
Huntsville
Eastwood Village
1624 Montclair Road, Suite 100
Irondale
Heritage Square
7696 Highway 72 NW, Suite 340
Madison
Eastdale Mall
1015 Eastdale Mall
Space A6 and A7
Montgomery
Eastchase Plaza
2472 Berryhill Rd.
Montgomery
Premiere Place Shopping Center
1919 Cobbs Ford Road
Prattville
Scottsboro Marketplace
24833 John T. Reid Pkwy, Space M
Scottsboro, Al
Saraland Gateway Centre
960 Industrial Parkway
Saraland
ARIZONA
Outlets at Anthem
4250 W. Anthem Way, Suite 450
Anthem
The Promenade at Casa Grande
1269 N. Promenade Pkwy, Suite 134
Casa Grande
Arizona Mills
5000 Arizona Mills Circle , Space 484
Tempe, Az.
Lake Pleasant Town Center
25546 N. Lake Pleasant Pkway
Peoria
Queen Creek Markeplace
21506 South Ellsworth Loop #108
Queen Creek
San Luis Shopping Center
582 E. Piceno Dr. , Suite 801
San Luis
The Mall at Sierra Vista
2200 El Mercado Loop , Space 1158
Sierra Vista
Tucson Mall
4500 North Oracle Road, Suite 480
Tucson,
Foothills Mall
7401 N. Lacholla Blvd., Suite 103
Tucson,
Tucson Spectrum
5373 South Calle Santa Cruz, Suite 161
Tucson,
ARKANSAS
Alcoa Exchange
7357 Alcoa Road, Suite 103
Bryant,
Mellor Park Mall
2113 Northwest Ave.
El Dorado,
North Hills Shopping Center
605 US Highway 62/65, Suite 4
Harrison, Ar
Plaza Center
40 Plaza Way, Suite 40
Mountain Home,
Pinnacle Hills Promenade
2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 4120
Rogers,
Ozark Center Place
5320 West Sunset, Suite 180
Springdale,
CALIFORNIA
Viejas Outlet Center
5001 Willows Rd, Space M401
Alpine
Auburn Crossroads
2580 Bell Road, Auburn
Capitola Mall
1855 41st Ave.
Capitola
Plaza Camino Real
2525 El Camino Real, Suite 161
Carlsbad
Sunrise Mall
5932 Sunrise Mall, Suite C6
Citrus Heights
Clovis Commons
625 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 200
Clovis
Imperial Valley Mall
3451 S. Dogwood Ave., Space 1048
El Centro
Folsom Premium Outlets
1300 Folsom Blvd., #201
Folsom
The Marketplace at Hanford
212 N. 12th Ave., Suites 101 and 107
Hanford
Lakewood Center Mall
61 Lakewood Center
Lakewood
Stadium Center
2236 Daniels St.
Manteca
Central Valley Plaza
2225 Plaza Parkway, Sjite J-1/2
Modesto
Montclair Plaza
5060 Montclair Plaza Ln. Suite 2141
Montclair
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets
333 Five Cities Drive, Suite 115
Pismo Beach
Century Plaza Shopping Center
4181 Century Blvd.
Pittsburg, Ca.
Inland Center
500 Inland Center Drive Space 250
San Barnardino, Ca.
West Valley Mall
3200 North Naglee Rd.
Tracy, Ca.
Ukiah Crossroads Shopping Center
1375 North State Street
Ukiah, Ca.
Vacaville Premium Outlets
331 N. Nut Tree Road
Vacaville, Ca.
Plaza West Covina
542 Plaza Drive
West Covina, Ca.
Westminster Mall
2037A Westminster Mall
Westminster, Ca.
Yuba Sutter Mall
1201 Colusa Ave., Suite G719
Yuba City
MICHIGAN
From Crain's Detroit Business:
Westchester Center
1250 S. Rochester Road
Space C-100
Rochester Hills
Westridge Shopping Center
35585 Warren Road
Westland
Waterside Marketplace
50697 Waterside Dr.
Chesterfield
Crossroad Village
47172 Michigan Ave.
Canton
Mall of Monroe
2121 N. Monroe St.
Monroe
Green Oak Village Place
9490 Village Place Blvd.
Brighton
MISSISSIPPI
From the Jackson Clarion-Ledger:
325 Lakewood Drive
Suite 5 & 6
Batesville
Brookhaven Plaza
958 Brookway Blvd Ste. B
Brookhaven
Columbia Corners Shopping Center
1005 Hwy 98 Bypass
Suite 6
Columbia
Corinth Commons
2501 Virginia Lane
Space G-1
Corinth
Dogwood Promenade
130 Promenade Blvd
Flowood
Greenville Mall
1651 Highway 1 South
Space 26
Greenville
Forum Shoppes
2218 Highway 82 W
Suite 300-500
Greenwood
Turtle Creek Crossing
6055 Highway 98 West
Suite 40
Hattiesburg
Edgewood Mall
1722 Veterans Blvd.
McComb
Meridian Crossroads
133 South Frontage Road
Suite 108
Meridian
Oxford Galleria
2305 W. Jackson Ave.
Suite 209
Oxford
Philadelphia Marketplace
211 Lewis Ave. S
suite 10
Philadelphia, Miss.
Outlets at Vicksburg
4000 S. Frontage Road
Suite 108A
Vicksburg
NEW HAMPSHIRE
From WMUR.com:
Brickyard Square
Epping
Seabrook Commons
Seabrook
NORTH CAROLINA
Rivergate Shopping Cente
Steele Creek
Wal-Mart Shopping Center
Albemarle,
OHIO
From Cincinnati.com:
U Square @ the Loop
223 Calhoun Street
Cincinnati
Alexandria Village Green
6831 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria
Bridgewater Falls
3425 Princeton Road
Hamilton
Tanger Outlet Center
Jeffersonville
SOUTH CAROLINA
From the Island Packet:
Fording Island Road
Bluffton
Robert Smalls Parkway
Beaufort.
