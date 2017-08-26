Where to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor in WNY

BUFFALO, NY — Sports fans nationwide are anxiously awaiting one of the most hyped fights in years.
The one-of-a-kind fight between boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m.
The fight is available on Showtime boxing pay-per-view with live streaming available for various devices. The PPV fight will cost $99.95 in HD (or $89.95 for SD).
If you're looking to watch the fight at a bar or restaurant in Western New York, here's a list of some places you airing it and what you can expect to pay.
The Acropolis (708 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo): Tickets are $20, however there are only a limited amount available. Bar seating and standing room only downstairs There are patio options.
Bada Bing (42 W Chippewa St, Buffalo): Bada Bing will air the fight but has not announced a cover charge yet.
Pharaohs (999 Aero Dr, Cheektowaga): $25 cover. Food and drink specials available.
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino (310 Fourth Street, Niagara Falls): It's free to watch the fight. $15 cover charge for reserved viewing area.
Buffalo Creek Casino (1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY 14204): No cover. $3.50 Bud and Bud light cans all day.
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino (777 Seneca Allegany Blvd, Salamanca): There doesn't appear to be a cover charge. Drink specials will be available at the Fire Lounge & The River Bar. Purchase any menu item and add a domestic beer for $2. Bud Light bottles are $3.
(716) Food and Sport, 7 Scott St: Free cover for bar seating and standing. Reserved tables are already booked.
Doc Sullivans (474 Abbott Rd, Buffalo): $10 cover beginning at 8 p.m.
Kettle's (3719 Abbott Road, Orchard Park): Only $5 cover.
Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill (189 Delaware Ave, Buffalo): $20 cover.
Rusty Buffalo (270 Center Rd, West Seneca): Cover is $10 presale, $15 at the door. More info here.
Sheridan Park VFC Lounge (738 Sheridan Drive Tonawanda): It doesn't appear there's cover. Drink specials include $2 bottled beer and $3 mix drinks.
Buffalo Wild Wings, (1620 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda): $20 cover.
**Englewood Bar & Grill (850 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda): The bar planned a viewing party but had to cancel due to cable issues.
