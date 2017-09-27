Where to donate to help Hurricane Maria victims

Streets in the Guaynabo suburb are flooded after Hurricane Maria made landfall, September 21, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wroblewski, 2017 Getty Images)

Western New York Leaders and other community members are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Maria, the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico since 1928.

The Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief has been set up to aid residents of Puerto Rico.

You can donate to the following locations:

Buffalo City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Belle Center at 104 Maryland Street Buffalo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Anthony's Church at 306 Ingham Ave. Lackawanna from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

Organizers of the fund are focusing gaining sponsors, however the following items are needed:

Batteries

Flashlights

Candles

Paper products

Manual can openers

Diapers

pet food

baby formula

Water

canned food

feminine supplies, hygiene

If you'd like to donate money, you can wire transfer, deposit or send a check payable to the Bell Center and write in the memo line Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund.

For wire transfer, use Routing #0 22000446 and Account # 9873254693. A Go Fund Me has also been set up here.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV