Where are the jobs in WNY?

BUFFALO, NY - As the first "Buffalo Works Week," nears an end, a lot of people want to know -- where exactly are the jobs in Buffalo?

Hundreds of job seekers packed the Buffalo Employment and Training Center on Goodell Street, to meet face-to-face with employers ranging from health care to military.

The state labor department puts the local unemployment rate at 5.2 percent, slightly down from 5.4 percent a year ago.

REPORTER: What kind of jobs are out there?

"We have a real need for a lot of skilled trades," said Susan O'Connor, the sales manager for WNY Jobs.com, such as welders, electricians, mechanics, and carpenters.

"A lot of new growth manufacturing has made a great comeback and a lot of the kids aren't going into the skilled trades so much anymore so there is a great demand for that," O'Connor said. In manufacturing, she says top jobs include assemblers, maintenance mechanics, and engineers. REPORTER: What are some of the jobs that offer some really good pay? "Business to business sales you can make quite a bit and have a good benefit package, some of the financial planners i work with they start with some programs where you can start with a training and work up to quite a bit as being a financial planner or in insurance," O'Connor said.

