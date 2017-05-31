What We Know About New Wallenda Stunt

Erendira Wallenda

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - This June 15th will mark five years since Nik Wallenda made history as he crossed over the Falls on a tight rope, and his wife, Erendira, will draw her own crowd as she attempts a high-flying stunt on the anniversary.

Nik Wallenda's agent, Winston Simone, tells 2 On Your Side the stunt is tentatively planned for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Erendira plans to hang from a helicopter by her teeth. The chopper will take off from the parking lot of the Seneca Niagara Hotel and Casino, according to Simone.

The stunt will only last five to seven minutes. A news conference is planned for 9 a.m. that morning.

Nik Wallenda, of course, wore a tether as a safety precaution, but will his wife take any special safety measures?

Simone told Channel 2's Heather Ly he would "have to get back to her" with that information.

He said the Wallendas plans to get into town two days before the stunt, but unlike the previous high wire stunt, there's not going to be much in terms of practicing.

