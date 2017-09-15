WGRZ

HAMBURG, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is holding a donation drive Saturday to help the people trying to recover from both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

We are partnering with the Salvation Army to collect items to send to Texas and Florida. The drive starts at 11 a.m. at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. We will be there until 4 p.m.

Here's what to expect if you plan on joining us.

Enter the fairgrounds at the main South Park gate. You'll pass the sign for the World's Largest Yard Sale, and you're going to want to follow that road for a while through the parking lot until you see the sign for the Buffalo Cares Hurricane Relief Supply Drive.

Take a left there, and eventually you'll make your way to the giant truck and a tent.

Before you pack your car though, make sure you're packing it with items the Salvation Army can take to hurricane survivors. They include diapers, baby wipes, mops and canned goods.

While it's a nice gesture, do not bring clothes or toys. The Salvation Army is not collecting them for our drive.

And there's a long list of items that won't be accepted because of transportation restrictions, so do not bring aerosol cans, propane tanks, car batteries — anything that contains harsh chemicals or could explode.



