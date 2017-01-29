What President Trump's Executive Order Means For Refugees

HIGH POINT, NC -- In the World Relief office in High Point a sign says "Stand With The Vulnerable." The organization helps resettle refugees in the Triad and this week they've been getting a lot of calls.

"There’s a lot of sadness and fear now. A lot of concerns over are they safe here, are they going to get sent back, are they going to see their families again a lot of those fears," Jennifer Foy, executive director, said.

Dhan Gurung has been in the United States for six years.

"My refugee life began in 1992. Because of an ethnic conflict in my country of Bhutan," Gurung said.

His father, sister and brother in law are still in a refugee camp in Nepal. They had plans to come to the United States next month but President Trump's executive order banning refugees has Gurung worried.

"They wanted to be together at least for some time but that is gone," he said. "At least it looks like that is gone because of this process."

The executive order prevents refugees from any country from coming to the United States for four months. The President says the ban will keep dangerous people out of America.

""I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don't want them here," President Trump said.

Congressman Mark Walker told WFMY News 2, "Keeping Americans safe is the most important job of the federal government. Top national security officials have admitted that the government is unable to fully vet refugees. This move lets us slow things down, examine the flaws in the system and make sure everyone is properly vetted."

But Gurung says refugees aren't looking to harm anyone. He says they just need some help.

"Personally I feel like they’re human and they have the human heart and they went through all those things and they come to this country, better country to save their life," he said. "To live in peace to have better future for their children and family."

