WGRZ Wins Ten NYSAPA Awards

BUFFALO, NY – The list of winners in the New York State Associated Press Association’s awards

contest for stories broadcast, printed or posted online, were announced Saturday night in Saratoga

Springs.

WGRZ was the big winner among Western New York television news organizations with

ten awards!

“For several years, the people of WNY have made WGRZ #1 in television ratings, visits to our website and on social media,” said WGRZ President and General Manager Jim Toellner. “It’s also nice when the professional organizations recognize the great work the teams in news and marketing are doing here on behalf of WNY. It’s what being ‘On Your Side’ is all about.”

Here is the list of the ten NYSAPA awards won by WGRZ:

1st Place, Outstanding News Operation: WGRZ

1st Place, Newscast: WGRZ

1st Place, Digital Presence: WGRZ

1st Place, Investigative Reporting: Dan Telvock, Scott May and Athan Kompos, WGRZ “Looking for

Lead”

1st Place, Sports Feature: Stu Boyar and Franco Ardito, WGRZ “Gunner’s Legacy”

2nd Place, Enterprise Reporting: Steve Brown and Dooley O’Rourke, WGRZ “Crossing the Border

for Cheaper Medicine”

2nd Place, Weathercast: Patrick Hammer, WGRZ “WNY Winter: Siberia Link”

2nd Place, Best Reporter or Anchor: Melissa Holmes, WGRZ

3rd Place, Investigative Reporting: Michael Wooten, WGRZ “Snow Plow Scam”

3rd Place, Sports Feature: Adam Benigni and Franco Ardito, WGRZ “Baby Shawn Meets Steph

Curry”

