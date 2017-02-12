Western New Yorkers enjoy 8th Winterfest

Facepainting was one of several indoor activities offered Sunday at the 8th Annual Winterfest in Orchard Park. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- While the wet weather once again did not cooperate, Western New Yorkers of all ages came out to Chestnut Ridge Park Sunday for the 8th Annual Winterfest.

The popular festival celebrating winter was postponed to Sunday back in January due to a lack of snow.

Although there still wasn't enough snow to open any sled hills Sunday, Ed Leak, Orchard Park's Director of Recreation, said there were still plenty of ways participants could get out and have a good time.

Activities inside one of Chestnut Ridge Park's indoor facilities included magic shows, arts and crafts, and face painting.

Outside, participants could enjoy roasting marshmallows, demonstrations by the Erie County Forestry Department, and checking out equipment provided by the Hillcrest Fire Department. The Erie County Sheriff's Office Mounted Reserve was also at the event with their horses.

Activities, all free, were offered until about 4 p.m.

"We are making the most of it," Lead said. "We were playing the odds, thinking mid-February we would have some snow. I think anyone who would come out here today...the families from Erie County...they are going to have a fun time."

