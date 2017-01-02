Teens seriously injured in DWI accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two teenagers are recovering after a serious accident early on New Year's Day. Buffalo Police say around 1 a.m. on Richmond Avenue near Connecticut and Bryant Streets, a suspected drunk driver hit a car, then a pole before striking the teens.

The teens' names have not been released, but they are young men. One of the victims is a student at City Honors School. The other attends Canisius High School.

31-year old Abdikadir Jaffar of Utica, New York was allegedly driving the Toyota Prius that struck the teens. He's charged with DWI, vehicular assault and other charges. He remains in jail on $2,500 bail. He's also listed at an address on Breckenridge in Buffalo.

Jaffar is familiar to members of the local Somali Bantu Association. In fact, they confirmed that Jaffar once served as head of the association in Central New York that assists refugees.

