West Seneca SPCA celebrates grand opening

WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- The SPCA Serving Erie County celebrated the grand opening of its new West Seneca facility Saturday.

Hundreds, including Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, came out to see the expanded facility for the first time. The new shelter is located at 300 Harlem Road.

Gina Browning, Chief Communications Officer for the SPCA, says the animals have been adjusting very well to the new shelter, and it has been helpful in the adoption process.

"This building was created with the current animal welfare standards in mind," Browning said. "We are able to provide more behavior modification, more treatments, more wildlife rehabilitation; that's the purpose of this building."

The SPCA moved to its new West Seneca location after 55 years in the Town of Tonawanda.





