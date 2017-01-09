West Seneca school leaders apologize

School bus stuck at Allendale Elementary School in West Seneca. WGRZ File Photo

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- West Seneca school district leaders apologized to some upset parents Monday.

The apology comes after last week's traffic catastrophe that left dozens of students stuck on school buses and in school last week during heavy Lake Effect Snow. Some students were not able to get home until after midnight because school buses got stuck and parents were unable to get to the school to pick their children up.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Crawford said there are already some solutions to this issue in the works for the future. These include installing GPS systems on all buses and improving the district's phone system so they can take dozens of calls at once.

"I think it would add to a reduction in frustration and upset and in some cases, panic by some of our parents, which I really feel most badly about," he said.