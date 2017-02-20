West Seneca police arrest two in traffic stop

WEST SENECA, NY - West Seneca Police made two DWI arrests after a vehicle crashed into their patrol car while investigating another DWI case.

Investigators say officers pulled over a vehicle on East and West Road around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday for not using headlights. Officers say they detected a strong odor of alcohol from the driver. The driver, Dorothy Mix was charged with DWI and given a breath test. Police say Mix's BAC was .17%.

While on scene investigating that incident, police officers say they heard squealing tires, looked back and saw a vehicle rear-end one of their patrol vehicles.

While investigating the accident, the officers said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol and that the driver allegedly had glassy eyes. They say the driver admitted to having his "fair share" of beers. The driver, Scott J. Miller, was treated at the scene by paramedics, and then was charged with DWI, speeding and violating the 'Move Over Law'.

Both suspects were issued tickets and expected to appear in court at a later date.

