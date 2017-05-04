West Seneca investigates social media threat

West Seneca East High School (Photo: WGRZ)

WEST SENECA, NY-- The West Seneca School District and West Seneca Police are looking into a threat that was made on social media.

The district emailed a statement about the incident:

Last night, a student made a threat to West Seneca East Senior High School over social media. The West Seneca Police Department immediately investigated the incident and addressed the situation with the student and their family. No weapons were found and the family and student were cooperative. The District and WSPD are continuing the investigation. Most importantly, the West Seneca East Senior High School was deemed to be safe for students and staff.

Robocalls were made to parents this morning to alert them of the incident.





