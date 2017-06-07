West Seneca Home Depot evacuated

WEST SENECA, NY-The Home Depot on Ridge Road in West Seneca has been evacuated.

Police on scene tell 2 On Your Side a store employee found items that are all sold at the store in a 'suspcious location' Wednesday morning.

West Seneca Police, along with the Erie County Sheriff's Department remain on scene. No word yet on when employees and customers will be allowed back in the store.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV