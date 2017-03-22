Were There Other Victims At Buffalo's Waterfront Center?

Thomas Moore (Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO - There are new questions about a long-term nursing facility in Buffalo that was home, temporarily, to a convicted sex offender.

Authorities announced Tuesday the arrest of one resident of the facility, 62-year-old Thomas Moore. He was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person and sexual abuse. This is connected with the alleged sexual assault of a female patient at the Waterfront Rehabilitation Center.

But late Wednesday afternoon, a report by the New York State Health Department surfaced noting that between December 2016 and January 2017, five female patients at the facility has been victim of "sexually inappropriate behavior by a male patient".

The report includes no names, the circumstances in the report seem to match how law enforcement described Moore's arrival at Waterfront.

Until November of 2016, Moore was at Fishkill prison in Beacon, NY serving more than 14-years for his conviction for first-degree sexual abuse. This was Moore's third stretch in the state prison system.

The State Department of Corrections says Moore had served his sentence, but needed nursing care and an application was submitted at Waterfront. That application was approved in November.

Now, corrections officials insist they informed Waterfront that Moore was a convicted sex offender. Statements from Waterfront's corporate parent, Centers Health Care, insist it did not discover Moore was a sex offender until after he had arrived at the facility.

