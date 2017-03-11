Weekend Warriors play at New Era Field

Erica Raepple, Director of Development, Special Olympics New York.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Football returned to New Era Field Saturday, but not the type you are thinking.

Instead, it was the "Weekend Warriors" battling it out in Orchard Park.

18 teams played six-on-six flag football on that hollowed gridiron for the Inaugural Buffalo Snow Bowl.

The event benefited the Special Olympics New York. Teams traveled from as far away as New York City, and each of which had to raise at least a thousand dollars to play.

"First of all, you're doing it for a great cause for our athletes to get the opportunity to play," said Erica Raepple, Director of Development at Special Olympics New York. "And then you get to be on the field where the greats like Jim Kelly [were] and you're so excited to be able to. Everybody walked down and you just saw the rush of emotion in their faces so it's great. It's an amazing experience, a once in a lifetime thing, so we're hoping to keep this going for years to come."

