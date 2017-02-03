Weekend preview of Decorators' Show House

BUFFALO, N.Y. - This weekend, you'll have a chance to get a sneak peek of the house that's being transformed into this year's Decorators' Show House.

The Junior League of Buffalo chose a home that will soon be part of an expansion at the Kevin Guest House.

The expansion on Ellicott Street will soon help provide more affordable housing for patients and their families at nearby hospitals.

"This is actually the first time that we've ever done something like this. Hopefully when we're done, it will be turn key and it will be great for the residents that actually stay in Kevin Guest House," said show house chair Debi Scherer.

You can take a look through the house at 766 Elicott Street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. This is to get a look before the work as the home is redecorated for the big show on April 29th.

