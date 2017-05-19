Weekend Boating Safety Course

Boating (Photo: Thinkstock)

BARKER, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol unit is hosting a boating safety course this weekend.

It runs Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barker Fire Hall, located at 1660 Quaker Road in Barker, N.Y.

It's free to take the class, but anyone 18 and older will be required to pay a $10 NYS Parks fee for a boating safety certificate.

The class is open to anyone ages 10 to 18 who would like to operate a vessel, anyone 21 and older who would like to purchase and register a vessel, or anyone 14 and older who would like to operate a personal watercraft.

You should bring a pen and a lunch.

To register, email NCSD@niagaracounty.com or call (716) 438-3346.



