Website error leads to hockey ticket confusion

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Rulles)

BUFFALO, NY-- 2 On Your Side was able to get some results for a local hockey fan who almost ended up having to pay a lot more for his hockey tickets that he had already bought.

Geoffrey reached out to us on Facebook after buying tickets to the outdoor U.S.A.-Canada game at the World Juniors in a few months at New Era Field.

He purchased the tickets at Tickets.com for $45 a piece, through a link from the World Juniors website. Shortly after, he received a message that the tickets for the game at New Era cannot be purchased on Tickets.com, but would have to be purchased through ticketmaster.com. Those tickets for the seats he requested, were $110 apiece.

2 On Your Side reached out to Sabres', who recognized the mistake on the Tickets.com site, and are honoring Geoffrey's original priced seats for the December 29 game.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV