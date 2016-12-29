WGRZ
Special BOE meeting held after Paladino remarks

WGRZ 4:00 PM. EST December 29, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A special Buffalo Public Schools board meeting is being held Thursday afternoon to discuss "board member conduct," according to a release from the district.  
 
At the meeting, the school board voted 6-2 calling for Paladino to resign in 24 hours. 
 
Paladino, a board member who is also the Chairman of Ellicott Development, made offensive comments about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the local weekly publication Artvoice. 


