Special BOE meeting held after Paladino remarks

Buffalo School Board meeting to discuss Carl Paladino's comments. WGRZ Photo/Jeff Preval

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A special Buffalo Public Schools board meeting is being held Thursday afternoon to discuss "board member conduct," according to a release from the district.

At the meeting, the school board voted 6-2 calling for Paladino to resign in 24 hours.

Paladino, a board member who is also the Chairman of Ellicott Development, made offensive comments about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the local weekly publication Artvoice.