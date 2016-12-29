Special BOE meeting held after Paladino remarks

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A special Buffalo Public Schools board meeting is being held Thursday afternoon to discuss "board member conduct," according to a release from the district.
At the meeting, the school board voted 6-2 calling for Paladino to resign in 24 hours.
Paladino, a board member who is also the Chairman of Ellicott Development, made offensive comments about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the local weekly publication Artvoice.
#BREAKING resolution calling for @CarlPaladino to resign from the @Buffalo_Schools BOE in 24 hours passes 6-2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/8T6an1ukCG— Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) December 29, 2016
