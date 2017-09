Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster is presenting the city's budget Friday evening.

The city is facing a potential fiscal crisis with the Senecas and Ne York State still in a stalemate over casino revenue.

2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley and Danny Spewak will have an update on the budget on Channel 2 at 6 p.m.

