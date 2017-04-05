Watch LIVE: Falcon cam on Statler City

Falcon cam (Photo: Statler City/YouTube)

BUFFALO, NY-- While we've all been waiting for April the giraffe to give birth, there's a growing animal family right here in Buffalo that you can watch live.

The Statler announced this week on Facebook that they have their first egg of the year. Now, there are three little ones waiting to hatch, which should happen about a month from now.

Conor Hawkins, who watches over the falcons, says the female, whose name is Noba, is expected to lay one more egg. We could see the eggs hatch sometime at the end of April, beginning of May.

You can watch the falcon here:

