Watch Channel 2's Blizzard of '77 coverage

WGRZ 4:20 PM. EST January 27, 2017

It's the 40th anniversary of the snowstorm of all snowstorms, the Blizzard of '77. We've put videos of our coverage from the event on our WGRZ You Tube page. Watch them below:

Part 1: https://youtu.be/W5Z0CRaq5uc

Part 2: https://youtu.be/L-KhwOS0GI8

National Guard coverage: https://youtu.be/8r9n3bz21C4

Blizzard of '77 news coverage: https://youtu.be/oUXHqoyIIiM

Blizzard of '77 news coverage: https://youtu.be/N0Rt_4-OaXY

(© 2017 WGRZ)


