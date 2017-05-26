Was Burchfield NAC Construction Botched?

When reporter Steve Brown said the construction of the burchfield Nature & Art Center seemed botched, West Seneca Town Supervisor Sheila Meegan replied, "I'm not going to disagree with you."

WEST SENECA - “We’re going to have a resolution to this before the year’s end.”

But that's about all West Seneca Town Supervisor Sheila Meegan could really say for sure about an expensive and unexpected problem tossed in the lap of town government this year.

The Burchfield Nature & Arts Center, nestled along the Buffalo Creek in West Seneca is falling apart. In January, it was evacuated after some strange things started happening.

Meegan says, "The hardware on the windows began to pop off and that was due to the incredible pressure.”

She's referring to the pressure of the wood-frame structure shifting, likely caused by extensive decay in the framing where it connects to the foundation.

The center was home to galleries, art classes and a small number of town government offices. All of it was moved out. An architect was brought in do a top to bottom inspection. That uncovered more problems.

“They had a heating and cooling system made for a roof inside the attic, which made absolutely no sense,” says Meegan.

The construction of the building was complete in 2001. Was the job botched?

Meegan responded to the question this way, "Your words not mine but I’m not going to disagree with you.”

The inspecting architect's report on all of the buildings problems has been delivered to the town board. Meegan declined to release it, saying it has not been discussed publicly yet.

2 On-Your-Side reported last week that repair estimates run $1.5-million, with the possibility that it could take even more money that that.

Meegan says there will be no fix to this dilemma this year. There's no money in the town budget for the problem.

“At this point we hope to have a resolution and a plan of action for 2018,” says Meegan.

