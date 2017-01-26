Want Uber? The state would tax you

ALBANY -- New York is looking to legalize ride-hailing services outside New York City, but there would be surcharges placed on riders and taxes lodged against the companies.

In his budget plan last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a 5.5 percent "state assessment" fee on every trip given by companies like Uber and Lyft across New York. The majority would go to the state's general fund to pay for services and program.

There would also be a 2 percent surcharge to cover worker compensation costs for drivers.

Cuomo has vowed to get a deal with the state Legislature to allow for the companies to operate outside New York City. Currently, each community has its own taxi laws, making it impossible for Uber and Lyft to operate outside New York City, which has its own livery regulations and policies.

"It is unfair, and you can’t justify allowing it in New York City but not allowing it in upstate New York," Cuomo said Tuesday in Rochester. "We made it a priority in the budget because it’s only right that we pass it in upstate New York, and we want to do it this year."

The state's coffers would also benefit from an agreement.

The Democratic governor's budget projects $16 million in revenue this year from ride sharing, and $32 million in the subsequent years -- based on estimates of 15,000 drivers.

About 27 percent of the assessment fee would go to help fund local transit services, the bill said. So there would be a piece for local programs.

Uber said it appreciates Cuomo's efforts, even as lawmakers question his proposal.

“Thank you Governor Cuomo for listening to the voices of New Yorkers who are demanding affordable, reliable transportation options like Uber," the company said in a statement.

"It’s time for the Empire State to join New York City and the 47 other states in allowing ride-sharing services to operate.”

His bill would allow the state Department of Motor Vehicles to audit the companies, require them to do a series of background checks on drivers and have at least $1 million of insurance for every ride.

The 2 percent surcharge to cover worker compensation costs would be revisited by a board appointed by Cuomo, legislative leaders and industry officials, which would then set a permanent rate.

Assembly Insurance Committee chairman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, said he has concerns about Cuomo's bill, including stripping local governments of any control over the ride-sharing companies.

"We have concerns about the liability limits that might not reflect the risk in the governor’s bill," Cahill said Thursday.

"And certainly we have great concerns about levying a statewide tax that gets distributed according to a formula that he determined, as opposed to something that might better suit each locality."

State lawmakers were unable to reach an agreement to legalize the ride services before the 2016 legislative session ended last June.

Then, Cuomo tried to strike a deal on ride-hailing as part of a potential special session last month. But the session never materialized.

Now Cuomo is trying to get a deal as part of the state budget for the fiscal year that starts April 1.

Gannett