Walking with Rian memorial walk

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Family, friends and members of The Poppy Kids Club gathered Saturday morning to remember and honor the life of 1-year-old Rian Davis.

Rian died in July 2016, after being hit by a neighbor while she was playing in her Uncle's driveway. Saturday, the organization held its inaugural "Walking With Rian" memorial peace walk. The idea is to give the community a chance to gather and walk the neighborhood where she lived, but also raise funds for a playground in Rian's honor.

"We celebrate for Rian's life, this is how we celebrate her life," Rian's mom, Danielle Lane said. "[To] Have somewhere safe for the kids to play, so you know, stuff like how it happened to Rian won't happen to no one else's child."

