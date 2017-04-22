WGRZ
W. Seneca Police charge 18-year-old with rape

WGRZ 10:58 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- West Seneca Police say they  have charged an 18-year-old on a warrant for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl last August. 

Adario C. Morrison of West Seneca faces the charges of second-degree rape, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He was arrested Thursday. 

Morrison has been arraigned and held in lieu of $15,000. He was then taken to the Erie County Holding Center and is scheduled to return to court at a later date. 

 

