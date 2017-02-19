WGRZ
W. Seneca 20-year-old with cancer passes away

WGRZ 9:21 PM. EST February 19, 2017

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old Western New Yorker who had bravely battled cancer has passed away, her family said Sunday.

Erin McAneney had told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing in a powerful interview despite her diagnosis of Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer,  she "refused to give up."

McAneney had been a track star at West Seneca High School, but became paralyzed from the chest down after a surgery. Despite her struggles, McAneney aimed to spread awareness about childhood cancer. 

McAneney passed away while in Texas for a trial treatment, her family confirmed Sunday. 

Watch the video below to see Claudine Ewing's powerful interview with McAneney. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


