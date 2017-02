Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. - Voters in the Chautauqua County Village of Cherry Creek have voted to dissolve their village.

The vote was 70-32. The village will be merged into the Town of Cherry Creek.

The Board of Elections will certify the election on Thursday February 9, 2017 by 4:30PM

