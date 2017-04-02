Volunteers clean up Willow Ridge neighborhood

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington

AMHERST, N.Y. -- With the nice weather Sunday, volunteers headed to the Willow Ridge neighborhood in Amherst to do a little "spring cleaning."

Volunteers picked up litter in the area for a second yearly cleanup get-together.

Organizers say the event's popularity is growing.

"The first year we did it, we only had about 30 participants," said event organizer Jim Cwierley. "So far we've already doubled it -- probably gonna look to triple it when we're done. It started off small but it looks like it's really picking up popularity."

The volunteers worked to clean up seven areas in the neighborhood and along the boulevard.

They will also do clean ups in the summer and the fall.

