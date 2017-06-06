Volunteer will receive award at Komen race

Anne Marie Ziske. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The annual Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure is this Saturday.

The event benefits cancer research and education.

There are many events leading up to the race, including a breakfast for survivors.

It takes many volunteers to put it together.

One of them is Anne Marie Ziske, who is now an 18-year cancer survivor. She is on a mission to help other women and cancer survivors after her own battle, and her best friend's diagnosis.

"I basically wanted to give her inspiration and give others inspiration," she said.

Every year the Lewiston native volunteers her time to organize the Cure's "Survivor Breakfast." Of the 400 people who attend, nearly half are survivors.

"Then we walk on to the parade....there's actually a parade of survivors. They will line up and walk through a balloon arch on stage. It's a very emotional part of the race," Ziske said.

Ziske's hard work and dedication to the event is being recognized. This year she will receive The Nora McGuire Volunteer Award, recognizing her commitment to the breast cancer cause.

"She is tireless, energetic and creative with the work she does," says Liz Kahn, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Upstate New York. "It's part of our mission to make sure they have a community... and Anne Marie's work, with everything she does, really creates that community."

"I feel like this is everyone's award," Ziske says. "All the volunteers who come for the breakfast -- they are absolutely wonderful."

One part of the breakfast that Ziske looks forward to is handing out some special beads.

"For every year they are a survivor they get a set of beads," Ziske says. "These are really important milestones for survivors, so I'm really happy to put these around their necks."

