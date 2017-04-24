Volunteer fireman facing charges

(Photo: WGRZ)

ALBION, NY-- A volunteer fireman in Albion is in trouble with the law for allegedly pulling people over for traffic stops.

State Police say Walter R. Batt, 59, is accused of unlawfully performing vehicle and traffic stops. Batt has emergency lights on his vehicle, according to police. Investigators contacted the Orleans County Sheriff's Office to confirm if Batt was affiliated with their department and were told he is not.

Batt, a volunteer fireman with the Albion Fire Department, is charged with official misconduct. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Walter Batt (Photo: NYSP)

© 2017 WGRZ-TV