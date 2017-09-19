Volunteer firefighters call on Cuomo to sign cancer bill

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y.-- Local volunteer firefighters are waiting on Governor Cuomo to sign a bill that would help them if they're at risk of getting cancer.

Firefighters spoke Tuesday in Williamsville, asking the governor to sign a bill that passed the legislature unanimously this year.

It gives gap coverage to volunteer firefighters who develop certain cancers associated with fighting fires, something professional firefighters already get.

Ken Pienkowski, with the Firemen's Association of NY said, "We volunteered to protect our communities. We did not volunteer to get cancer. Honorable governor Andrew Cuomo, this is your chance. Protect those who protect New York."

We've reached out to the governor's office for a response and haven't heard back.

