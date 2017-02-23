Voicemail of fire victim played during trial

LOCKPORT, NY - The trial of a Lockport teen accused of setting a massive fire that turned deadly last year has been adjourned until March.

That fire happened at the High Tread International tire plant in August. The trial was adjourned because of an issue with a key piece of evidence.

Defense attorneys raised issue with cell phone video off the defendant's iPhone -- saying they just got that video on Tuesday and want to suppress it.

2 On Your Side is not naming the defendant because he's only 14 years old.

As the High Tread International tire recycling plant went up in flames 14-year-old Joseph Phillips died inside. Defense attorneys say Phillips started the fire. Prosecutors say the defendant was responsible.

Prosecutors played a voicemail, Phillips left on the defendant's cell phone as the plant was burning.

REPORTER: There's some profanity there.

"There is, a juvenile using profanity because of his exasperation, maybe the last moments of life, so it's very sad for everyone," said Ange DiMillo, a defense attorney. Phillips can be heard saying "I'm gonna die," and "I love you."

Prosecutors claim the defendant did not immediately tell anyone about it.

Detective Warren Hale of Lockport police was called to the stand. He told the court that on the same day of the fire, police identified the teen as a suspect and were able to obtain his cell phone by getting the defendant's mother to sign a consent form.

Prosecutors wanted to play video from the defendant's cell phone they say shows the teens playing with fire in the plant.

But, defense attorneys claim that consent form the mother signed only applies to the voicemail, not the video.

"So there's a legal issue of the videos and that's what we're determining at this time," DiMillo said.

Prosecutors disagree and believe the video should be allowed into evidence.

Both sides will argue whether the video is admissible next month on March 16, then the trial will resume. Call logs presented in court show the defendant made at least seven calls to Phillips while the plant was burning, many of those calls lasting only a few seconds.

The defendant faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and arson. If found guilty he could get 18 months in a juvenile detention facility.

