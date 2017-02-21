Vigil to be held for India Cummings

Provided Photo

BUFFALO, NY-- A candlelight vigil will be held in memory of India Cummings.

Cummings, 27, died while at the Erie County Holding Center after being arrested in Lackawanna last February.

Cummings was taken to the jail after Lackawanna Police say she started to act irrationally from the use of synthetic marijuana. She then stole a car and led police on a brief chase. Her family told 2 On Your Side in March they believe Cummings had a medical breakdown.

A report by the county health department says she died from undetermined causes. An attorney for Cummings' family claims she did not receive proper treatment at the Holding Center.

Today's vigil is set for 5:00pm outside the holding center on Delaware Avenue.

