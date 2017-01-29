Viewing party held for Lifetime movie shot in WNY

Alan Pietruszewski, a WNY native and actor in a Lifetime movie shot in WNY. Photo: Franco Ardito (Photo: Photo: Franco Ardito)

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. -- A Lifetime move shot in Western New York premiered Sunday evening.

And a Western New York native who played the movie's lead actor held a viewing party for the cast and crew at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill in Williamsville.

The dramatic thriller and romance film includes shots of the historic Riviera Theater among other local features.

Alan Pietruszewski, the film's lead actor, said filmmakers love to shoot in Western New York.

"The variety of the architecture, the friendliness of the people, the willingness to let the film crews come in and interrupt your livelihood for a couple hours or a couple days at a time," are among the reasons, Pietruszewski said.

"And frankly, all the Buffalo folks stay toe to toe with anybody I've ever seen in LA or New York market, and I think they deserve to know that," he added.

He also praised the local production staff.

Good news if you missed the premiere earlier: the film is replaying at midnight on the Lifetime Movie Network.

(© 2017 WGRZ)