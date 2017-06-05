Video shows Rex and Rob in bar fight

WGRZ
WGRZ 12:23 AM. EDT June 06, 2017

NASHVILLE. -- Football fans across the country have seen a video appearing to show Rob and Rex Ryan involved in a bar scuffle in Nashville. 

The former Buffalo Bills coaches can be seen in the 10-second video recorded by Tonawanda native Frank Washburn, who was on a trip with his girlfriend Jessica Aronica. In the middle of the video, Rob appears to have his hand on someone else's throat. Western New Yorkers who saw the scuffle say someone had thrown a drink at the Ryan brothers, but the scuffle ended peacefully. 

